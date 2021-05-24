Mikolas (forearm) will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Dr. Andrews' name is practically synonymous with Tommy John surgery, so this news isn't exactly what those with Mikolas on their fantasy teams wanted to hear. Merely getting a second opinion on a tight forearm is by no means a guarantee that such drastic measures are needed, however, and the Cardinals appeared confident immediately following the righty's MRI on Sunday, so it's possible such fears are overblown in this instance.