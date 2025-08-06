Mikolas (6-9) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one over three innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

After allowing nine homers over five starts in July, a date with the power-hitting Dodgers was not what the doctor ordered for Mikolas. He gave up three more long balls Tuesday, though two of them were solo shots, but the right-hander was still done after 67 pitches (44 strikes). Mikolas is now at a 5.11 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 76:23 K:BB through 111 innings across 22 starts. He's already given up 21 homers this year, six shy of matching his career high from 2019. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Rockies.