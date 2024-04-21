Mikolas (1-3) was charged with the loss Saturday against Milwaukee after he allowed five runs on nine hits and no walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Mikolas gave up a two-run homer to Rhys Hoskins during the opening frame but rebounded and had a 4-2 lead after three innings, but the right-hander surrendered three more runs on a pair of homers in the fourth. The 35-year-old entered Saturday's contest having not given up a homer in his previous three starts. Mikolas has two quality starts in five turns through the rotation but has allowed exactly five runs in each of his other three outings, which results in a 6.49 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 26.1 frames.