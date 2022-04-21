Mikolas didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Marlins, scattering four hits over five-plus scoreless innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

He also hit a batter. The right-hander traded goose eggs with Sandy Alcantara for five frames, but after allowing a single to Garrett Cooper to lead off the sixth, Mikolas got the hook. He tossed 59 of 86 pitches for strikeouts and generated eight groundball outs without allowing a flyball out. Mikolas has looked very good to begin the season, posting a 1.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB through 15.1 innings over three starts.