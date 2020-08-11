Mikolas (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The move won't have any effect on Mikolas' return timeline, as he's already been ruled out for the year due to surgery on his right flexor tendon. The move creates a spot on the 40-man roster for the Cardinals to add a player once their season eventually resumes following their COVID-19 outbreak.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Set for season-ending surgery•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Lands on 10-day injured list•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Ups workload Friday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Impresses in intrasquad game•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Throws first live BP•