Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Shouldn't miss next start
Mikolas isn't expected to miss his next turn through the rotation following his removal from Friday's start against Chicago after being struck in the right forearm with a comebacker, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Mikolas is dealing with a bruise and a bit of swelling, but he avoided any structural damage. He should be ready to take the mound for Wednesday's matchup in Miami.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Exits after being hit by liner•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Stingy in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Fans season-high nine in loss•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Early exit in loss•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Fires seven shutout innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...