Mikolas won't pitch in Monday's simulated game as previously scheduled since the Cardinals are showing caution early in camp, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

There was no announcement of any sort of injury, but it's an ominous sign the team is pushing back the outing coming off his first bullpen session of spring training Thursday. Mikolas missed the entirety of 2020 while recovery from surgery on the flexor tendon in his right forearm, so hopefully the Cardinals are simply being overly cautious for his first work against live hitters in camp.