Mikolas (4-2) notched the win Friday against the Diamondbacks after allowing one run on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

It was the third time this season that Mikolas hurled six innings, and he's given up one run or fewer in each of these instances. Additionally, the veteran right-hander has conceded greater than three runs on just one occasion in 2025, albeit during a nine-run implosion in his second start of the year that left a huge mark on his ratios. His lack of strikeout stuff will likely continue to limit his overall fantasy potential, but Mikolas still owns a quality 3.51 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB ahead of his next scheduled outing against the Orioles.