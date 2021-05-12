Mikolas (shoulder) is scheduled for a rehab start with Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Mikolas made his second rehab appearance Tuesday and allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five in four innings. He'll presumably attempt to build up more in Sunday's start and could return to the majors as early as the following weekend against the Cubs if everything goes smoothly.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Another rehab outing on tap•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Rough time in first rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Solid work at alternate site•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Likely still weeks away•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Throws sim game Sunday•