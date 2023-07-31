Mikolas, who is appealing the five-game suspension he received from MLB on Friday, is lined up to make his next start Tuesday against the Twins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mikolas was handed the five-game ban one day after he was ejected in the second inning of the Cardinals' 10-3 loss to the Cubs for intentionally throwing consecutive pitches at Chicago's Ian Happ. A resolution on Mikolas' appeal isn't expected to come before Tuesday, so the 34-year-old should be able to take the hill that day in what would have been Jack Flaherty's turn through the rotation. Since Flaherty is a candidate to get dealt ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Cardinals would rather not have him pitch that day and instead prefer to go with the well-rested Mikolas, who threw only 14 pitches in his last start prior to being ejected.