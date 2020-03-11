Mikolas (forearm) was slated to play catch Wednesday for the first time since his second platelet-rich plasma injection, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander had Wednesday set as his projected date to resume throwing, and it appears he'll hit the mark on the nose. Mikolas remains on track to miss the start of the regular season, but if Wednesday's session and subsequent steps go off without setbacks, he could be ready for a debut sometime in April.