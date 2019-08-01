Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Solid in loss
Mikolas (7-11) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Cubs after allowing one run (unearned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings.
Mikolas held the Cubs scoreless until the sixth inning, when Kris Bryant reach on a fielding error by Tommy Edman and then scored on an RBI single by Ian Happ. Despite the tough-luck loss, the right-hander lowered his home ERA to 1.98 and is now 2-2 since the All-Star break. Through 22 starts this season, Mikolas owns a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 90:21 K:BB. The 30-year-old will gear up for a challenging road start at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
