Mikolas took a no-decision in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cubs. He allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Mikolas had an extra day of rest after Wednesday's rainout, though he only produced middling results. The Cardinals' seventh-inning rally got him off the hook for the loss. He's turned in quality starts in five of his last six outings, and the veteran right-hander owns a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 106:27 K:BB through 138.2 innings across 22 starts overall. Mikolas is tentatively set for a tough road start in Colorado next week.