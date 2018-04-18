Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Start bumped back to Sunday
Mikolas' next start will come Sunday against the Reds, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals have had two postponements in three days, causing a shuffling of their rotation. Mikolas was set to pitch Saturday but has been jumped in the order by Carlos Martinez. He'll now pitch on a full seven days' rest, having last pitched Saturday against the Reds. After having spent three straight seasons in Japan, where pitchers typically pitch once per week, the extra rest likely won't have too much of an effect.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Completes seven innings for second win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows four earned runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Picks up win over Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Finishes spring in dominant form•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Finishes spring with quality start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Rounding into form as spring unfolds•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.