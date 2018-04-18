Mikolas' next start will come Sunday against the Reds, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals have had two postponements in three days, causing a shuffling of their rotation. Mikolas was set to pitch Saturday but has been jumped in the order by Carlos Martinez. He'll now pitch on a full seven days' rest, having last pitched Saturday against the Reds. After having spent three straight seasons in Japan, where pitchers typically pitch once per week, the extra rest likely won't have too much of an effect.