Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Start bumped back to Wednesday
Mikolas will start Wednesday against Washington instead of Tuesday as originally expected, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Mikolas will end up with an extra day of rest this time through the rotation and is set to get another extra day before his following start, as Adam Wainwright is expected to return from his elbow injury and slot in ahead of him in the rotation. That means Mikolas will lose a two-start week this week and lose the chance to face the Tigers, though he'll gain a two-start week next week, pitching at home against the Pirates and Dodgers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Takes loss vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows 12 hits in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns 13th win•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows two runs in win over Marlins•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Fans six vs. Rockies in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...