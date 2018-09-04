Mikolas will start Wednesday against Washington instead of Tuesday as originally expected, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Mikolas will end up with an extra day of rest this time through the rotation and is set to get another extra day before his following start, as Adam Wainwright is expected to return from his elbow injury and slot in ahead of him in the rotation. That means Mikolas will lose a two-start week this week and lose the chance to face the Tigers, though he'll gain a two-start week next week, pitching at home against the Pirates and Dodgers.