Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Start moved to Sunday
Mikolas will make his next start Sunday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals have a scheduled off day Thursday, allowing them to skip Michael Wacha in the rotation and have Mikolas pitch Sunday on normal rest. The 31-year-old has come out of the All-Star break pitching well with a 2.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB in five starts.
