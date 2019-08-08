Mikolas will make his next start Sunday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals have a scheduled off day Thursday, allowing them to skip Michael Wacha in the rotation and have Mikolas pitch Sunday on normal rest. The 31-year-old has come out of the All-Star break pitching well with a 2.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB in five starts.