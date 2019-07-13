Mikolas will start Monday's game against the Pirates, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Mikolas was originally scheduled to start Sunday's series finale versus the Diamondbacks, but Adam Wainwright (back) will re-enter the rotation after being scratched Friday. Mikolas finished the first half with an underwhelming 4.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 75:17 K:BB over 99.1 innings.

