Mikolas will draw the start in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Mets, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After Monday's game got postponed, Mikolas will be on the mound for the front end of the Cardinals' doubleheader Tuesday. The right-hander has been elite this season, posting a 1.49 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 42.1 innings in seven starts.