Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Starting spring opener
Manager Mike Shildt named Mikolas the starter for the Cardinals' Grapefruit League opener Saturday versus the Marlins, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Mikolas will be followed by Jack Flaherty, with both hurlers slated to throw about 40 pitches apiece. The two are likely the leading contenders to garner the Opening Day nod for the Cardinals, especially with Carlos Martinez (shoulder) on a no-throw program for at least the next two weeks. Though he exceeded even the loftiest of expectations with a 2.83 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 32 starts in 2018, Mikolas believes he can achieve even greater heights this season by making more use of his changeup to complement his excellent fastball-slider combination. He used the off-speed offering just 4.4 percent of the time last season, per Statcast.
