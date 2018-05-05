Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Stays sharp, moves to 4-0 with win against Cubs
Mikolas (4-0) got the win against the Cubs on Friday, scattering seven hits over seven strong innings, allowing no runs and striking out four with no walks.
It was another strong start for the 29-year-old, who has now thrown seven innings in four straight outings, allowing just four earned runs to go along with 21 strikeouts over that time. He boasts a great 2.70 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP through his 40 innings of work so far this year and also has demonstrated nearly impeccable control with a ridiculous 31:2 K:BB. None of this is in line with the numbers he posted in his previous stints at the big-league level from 2012-2014, but he's coming off a three-season run in Japan where he went 33-13 with a 2.18 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP and 378 strikeouts. Time will tell if he can keep this up over the course of a full MLB season but for now, he's acting as an unexpectedly effective fantasy force in the early season.
