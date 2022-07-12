Mikolas (6-7) picked up the win in Monday's 6-1 victory over the Phillies, allowing one run on six hits over 7.1 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander served up a solo shot to Rhys Hoskins in the first inning but was in full control after that, tossing an efficient 99 pitches (62 strikes) before exiting. Mikolas has delivered six quality starts in his last seven outings, posting a 2.08 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB through 47.2 innings over that impressive stretch, but a lack of consistent run support has left him with a 2-4 record during that time.