Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Still a lock for the rotation
Mikolas will still be a member of the Cardinals' rotation despite his early spring struggles, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Mikolas has had a very difficult start to spring training, giving up 13 hits and 10 runs in 4.2 innings while striking out just two batters. Still, the Cardinals consider him a lock for the rotation. If he continues to struggle this spring, his fantasy stock will take a deserved hit, as he's yet to prove that he can get major-league hitters out. But it sounds as though the team won't be giving up on him any time soon, so those who have already drafted him can expect him to at least open the season as a starter.
