Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Stingy in no-decision
Mikolas didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Cubs, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out three.
The right-hander gave up a sac fly to Yu Darvish in the second inning but otherwise kept Chicago off the board, throwing 66 of 104 pitches for strikes en route to his seventh quality start of the season, and fifth in his last six trips to the mound. Mikolas will carry a 4.41 ERA and 49:12 K:BB through 69.1 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Reds.
