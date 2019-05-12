Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Strikes out seven in loss
Mikolas (4-3) allowed two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across seven innings while taking a loss against the Pirates on Saturday.
The 30-year-old continued his hot streak Saturday, but the Cardinals failed to support him with enough runs. While he fell to 4-3 this season, owners have to love the 1.35 ERA he's submitted in his last three starts. Over the entire season, Mikolas owns a 3.83 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 54 innings. His next scheduled start is at the Rangers on Friday.
