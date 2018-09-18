Mikolas (16-4) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk across five innings to earn the win Monday against the Braves. He struck out six.

Mikolas threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of 21 batters and induced 17 swinging strikes in this relatively short outing. He was only scored upon via a two-run home run from Freddie Freeman in the third inning and would've gone deeper into the game if not for an abnormally high pitch count after five frames. It was Mikolas' third consecutive win and he now sits tied for second in the National League in that category. He'll take a sharp 3.01 ERA into a favorable matchup with the Giants this weekend.