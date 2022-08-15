Mikolas (9-9) earned the win against the Brewers on Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking none over eight innings.

The Brewers could not get much going against an efficient Mikolas, who threw 64 of 99 pitches for strikes in Sunday's contest. The righty bounced back well after allowing 10 runs in 2.2 innings to the Rockies in his last appearance. Mikolas picked up his 16th quality start of the year, his sixth in his last eight games. He will take a 3.44 ERA into his next appearance.