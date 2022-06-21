Mikolas (5-5) allowed two runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out three in 6.1 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Brewers.

Mikolas gave up the only runs of the game on a two-run home run by Tyrone Taylor in the fifth inning. This still counted as Mikolas' third straight quality start and his ninth such effort this season. The 33-year-old right-hander has a 2.64 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 69:18 K:BB across 88.2 innings in 14 starts. He's alternated wins and losses over his last five games. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Cubs this weekend.