Mikolas (3-2) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander didn't pitch badly and pounded the strike zone as per usual, but the Cardinals didn't score their only run of the game until the eighth inning, hanging Mikolas out to dry. He tossed 106 pitches (84 strikes) in his fifth quality start of the season, and he'll carry a stellar 1.68 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB through 48.1 innings into his next outing.