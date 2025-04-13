Mikolas (0-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings as the Cardinals were downed 4-1 by the Phillies. He struck out five.

It was a respectable bounce-back effort from Mikolas after he got tagged for nine runs (eight earned) in only 2.2 frames by the Red Sox in his last trip to the mound, but a lack of run support kept the veteran right-hander out of the win column. Mikolas will take a 9.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 13 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Mets.