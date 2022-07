Mikolas (5-6) took the loss Friday as the Cardinals were downed 5-3 by the Phillies, giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

Most of the damage off Mikolas came in the fifth inning after a Nolan Arenado error sparked a rally for Philadelphia. The right-hander saw his quality start streak end at four, but Mikolas still sports an impressive 2.61 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 79:21 K:BB through 100 innings on the year.