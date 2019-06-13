Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Stumbles in Miami
Mikolas (4-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four as the Cardinals were downed 9-0 by the Marlins.
The right-hander has now lost five straight decisions, with his last win coming over a month ago, and Mikolas has a 6.03 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB in 31.1 innings over the course of his losing streak. He'll get a chance at redemption against the Marlins back at home Monday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Confirmed as starter•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Plays catch Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Shouldn't miss next start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Exits after being hit by liner•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Stingy in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Fans season-high nine in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...