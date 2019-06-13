Mikolas (4-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four as the Cardinals were downed 9-0 by the Marlins.

The right-hander has now lost five straight decisions, with his last win coming over a month ago, and Mikolas has a 6.03 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB in 31.1 innings over the course of his losing streak. He'll get a chance at redemption against the Marlins back at home Monday.