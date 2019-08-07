Mikolas (7-12) took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk in 6.1 innings while striking out seven.

Mikolas was matched up against three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw and was narrowly outpitched, leading to his 12th loss. He yielded only a pair of runs -- none after the third inning -- to pick up his 13th quality start of the season and fourth in his last five outings. Despite a 2-3 record over that five-game span, Mikolas has pitched well, compiling a 2.18 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He'll try to get back into the win column when he heads to Kansas City on Tuesday to take on the Royals in his next scheduled start.