Mikolas (7-12) took the loss against Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Mikolas hung tough through four frames and trailed just 2-1 entering the fifth. However, Kyle Schwarber tagged him for a three-run blast in that inning to mar the veteran right-hander's final line. Mikolas rarely helps himself with punchouts -- he's notched exactly two in each of his past four starts -- so he largely has to rely on good control and keeping the ball in the park. The latter hasn't been a strong suit of his of late, as Mikolas has given up six homers over his past three starts -- one more than he had surrendered over his previous eight outings combined.