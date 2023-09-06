Mikolas (7-10) picked up the win in Tuesday's 10-6 victory over Atlanta, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out two.

All three Atlanta runs came on solo shots, but Mikolas otherwise kept the NL East leaders off the board and got more than enough run support from the Cardinals. The quality start was his 12th of the season, but since the All-Star break the right-hander has stumbled to a 5.69 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB through 55.1 innings, largely thanks to 10 homers allowed. He could have a hard time keeping the ball in the park again in his next outing, which is likely to come this weekend in Cincinnati.