Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tabbed as Game 1 starter
Mikolas will start Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Nationals on Friday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Mikolas went five innings during his start in Game 1 of the NLDS, holding the Braves to one run on three hits and two walks, and he will be called on to open the NLCS as well. Adam Wainwright is expected to start Game 2 of the series, with Jack Flaherty likely taking the mound for Game 3.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Goes five innings in Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Will start NLDS Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: No longer starting Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Yields two runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Earns ninth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...