Mikolas will start Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Nationals on Friday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Mikolas went five innings during his start in Game 1 of the NLDS, holding the Braves to one run on three hits and two walks, and he will be called on to open the NLCS as well. Adam Wainwright is expected to start Game 2 of the series, with Jack Flaherty likely taking the mound for Game 3.