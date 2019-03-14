Mikolas will start on Opening Day in Milwaukee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He will oppose Jhoulys Chacin of the Brewers on March 28 in Miller Park, and his second start figures to come April 3 in Pittsburgh. One of the big selling points with Mikolas is that he could eclipse 200 innings for the second year in a row, and starting on Opening Day will only help him on that quest.

