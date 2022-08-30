Mikolas allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings against the Reds on Monday. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Mikolas rolled through four shutout frames before coughing up three home runs in the fifth inning, including Chuckie Robinson's two-run blast. The 34-year-old righty entered the All-Star break with a 2.54 ERA but he's posted an unsightly 5.81 ERA in eight starts since. Mikolas now owns a 3.48 ERA with a 124:30 K:BB through 168.1 innings. He's lined up to face the Cubs at home this weekend.