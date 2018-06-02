Mikolas (6-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in a loss to the Pirates on Friday, striking out two and walking one in six innings.

Mikolas pitched well but was outmatched by Pirates starter Jameson Taillon. In seven out of 11 starts this season Mikolas has allowed two runs or fewer while going at least six innings. He's sporting an excellent 2.49 ERA and 1.00 WHIP while holding opponents to a .234 batting average. His next start will come against the Marlins at home.