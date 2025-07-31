Mikolas (6-8) took the loss against Miami on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts over six innings.

Mikolas was tagged for a two-run homer by Jesus Sanchez in the third inning, but those were the only runs he surrendered. That was enough to send him to his eighth loss, however, as the Cardinals offense couldn't provide any run support. Mikolas did manage to notch his first quality start over his past seven appearances and has yielded just two runs over his past two starts. He's lined up for a tough road matchup against the Dodgers in his next outing.