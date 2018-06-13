Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Takes loss despite quality start
Mikolas (7-2) struck out five and walked zero in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits in six innings.
Mikolas has now lost two of his last three starts, although he's posted quality starts in all three outings. The 29-year-old still holds an excellent 2.43 ERA and 0.96 WHIP to go along with a 63:9 K:BB in 85.1 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start on the road against the Phillies.
