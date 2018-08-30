Mikolas (13-4) was tagged with the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over five inning against the Pirates.

All the damage came in the fifth inning when Mikolas allowed four hits and both runs, and the St. Louis bats were unable to provide any run support to bail him out of his first loss since June. The 30-year-old has given up 20 hits over 9.2 innings in his last two starts, but he still sports strong ratios on the season with a 2.96 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. He'll look to bounce back Monday in Washington.