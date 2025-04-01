Mikolas did not factor into the decision Monday against the Angels, pitching 5.1 innings while allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out three.

The grizzled veteran entered this outing on the heels of a solid 19.2 innings in the Grapefruit League, pitching to a 3.66 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Mikolas limited the Angels to two singles and two free passes, allowing both runs on sacrifice flies. The 36-year-old will struggle to produce many strikeouts, as his K/9 has not been above 7.0 since 2019, but he could be viable in deeper leagues if he can limit hard contact and walks. Mikolas will look to continue the respectable work from this appearance in his next start, currently slated to be at Boston this weekend.