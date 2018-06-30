Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Takes third loss despite allowing just one run
Mikolas (8-3) allowed one run on seven hits and a walk with one strikeout through 6.1 innings but still took the loss Friday against Atlanta.
Mikolas shut the Atlanta lineup down with 11 groundballs, but he was outdueled by Julio Teheran. Mikolas has tossed quality starts in five of his last six starts and will finish June with a sharp 21:6 K:BB and an even 1.00 WHIP in six starts. His pinpoint control and ability to keep the ball in the yard have allowed Mikolas to pitch to contact with great success in a pitch-to-contact league, and he'll take a 2.61 ERA into his next start Wednesday against Arizona.
