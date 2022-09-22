Mikolas (11-13) took the loss against San Diego on Wednesday despite allowing just an unearned run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six batters.

This was one of Mikolas' best starts of the season, as it was the fifth time he's finished without surrendering an earned run and the seventh time he's allowed three or fewer hits. However, the right-hander got no run support from the St. Louis offense and was saddled with his third straight defeat. Mikolas is one of six pitchers with 13 or more losses this season, but he's the only one among that group with a sub-4.00 ERA. In fact, he has a solid 3.35 ERA on the campaign, and his 1.04 WHIP ranks within the top 20 among qualified pitchers.