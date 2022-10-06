Manager Oliver Marmol announced Mikolas as the starter for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The veteran right-hander allowed a run over three frames in his final outing of the regular season Monday, and he'll follow Game 1 starter Jose Quintana in the rotation to begin the playoffs for St. Louis. Mikolas threw a career-high 202.1 innings this year and finished with a 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 153:39 K:BB.