Manager Mike Shildt said that Mikolas' right forearm is "structurally intact" after the 32-year-old underwent an MRI on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After missing the first month and a half of the season with a sore shoulder, Mikolas finally returned from the 10-day injured list to make his season debut in Saturday's win over the Cubs. He was sharp over his four innings, but forearm tightness resulted in an early end to his start. The Cardinals moved him back to the IL a day later, and though Mikolas appears to have avoided a significant setback, he'll still likely need more than the minimum 10 days to recover from the injury. Johan Oviedo is the leading candidate to replace Mikolas in St. Louis' rotation.