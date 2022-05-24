Mikolas didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-3 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander battled Jose Berrios to a 1-1 draw through six innings before each pitcher ran into trouble in the seventh, setting the stage for some 10th-inning heroics by Paul Goldschmidt. Mikolas has delivered three straight quality starts and six on the season in nine trips to the mound, fueling a dazzling 1.96 ERA and 0.98 WHIP along with a 44:11 K:BB through 55 innings.