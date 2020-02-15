Mikolas' throwing program has been slowed to begin spring training as a result of a sore flexor he had at the end of last season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mikolas reportedly had a sore flexor in his right forearm coming out of last season, and the Cardinals are using extra caution with his throwing program as spring training begins. Manager Mike Shildt said that it's possible Mikolas could be delayed for some spring training games. However, if his recovery goes smoothly, it wouldn't be surprising if he was eased back into a normal workload as spring training progresses.