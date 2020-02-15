Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Throwing program slowed
Mikolas' throwing program has been slowed to begin spring training as a result of a sore flexor he had at the end of last season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Mikolas reportedly had a sore flexor in his right forearm coming out of last season, and the Cardinals are using extra caution with his throwing program as spring training begins. Manager Mike Shildt said that it's possible Mikolas could be delayed for some spring training games. However, if his recovery goes smoothly, it wouldn't be surprising if he was eased back into a normal workload as spring training progresses.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Named Game 5 starter•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Tabbed as Game 1 starter•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Goes five innings in Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Will start NLDS Game 1•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: No longer starting Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Yields two runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...