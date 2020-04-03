Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Throwing up to 120 feet
Mikolas (forearm) is up to playing catch from 120 feet and is expected to throw a light bullpen session soon, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The update on rehabbing right-hander was provided by president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, and it confirms that Mikolas is seemingly one of the few players on the Cardinals' roster benefiting from the current suspension of play. With Opening Day still multiple weeks away at minimum, it seems all but a certainly Mikolas would be fully free of the forearm discomfort and tightness he's working through by the time the regular season begins.
