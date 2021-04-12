Mikolas (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Mikolas was shut down in mid-March after experiencing shoulder soreness, but he's resumed mound work recently. The right-hander will likely require at least one more bullpen session before he's cleared to face hitters for the first time since the first week of spring training. While Mikolas' progress has been encouraging so far, it's still not clear when he could return to game action.
